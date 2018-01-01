Trump's Insane China Comments
Chinese Black Market Operatives making big $'s from North Korea's government !!! I'm betting China didn't actually make the sale but they know & didn't stop the criminals who did !!! It's all a big political drama played out on the global stage for the entertainment & emotional manipulation of the masses while state actors go about fulfilling the desires & demands of their multinational masters. The problem is President Trump & His TEAM Of PATRIOTS aren't interested in playing that game & as a result of several Executive Orders are completely caught unprepared for the harsh penalties & unrelenting force America is expending in their Capture & Incarceration !!!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment