Benjamin Fulford: January 1, 2018

Home land security is another name for the Cabal and Reason! If they US home land Security tries to prevent the Publishers and freezes the bank accounts of those who are trying to free the world from terrorism and Promotes world piece. Marines Free this wold and bring humanity back to God.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
DON´T BELIEVE A LYING WORD OF THIS BULLSHIT.ReplyDelete
NOTHING HAS CHANGED.
THE CABAL IS MORE CORRUPT AND EVIL THEN EVER.
THE USA IS NOW LIKE THE BOLSHAVIC RUSSIAN CCCP WHICH DESTROYED RUSSIA FOR 70. YEARS
AMERICA IS BEING DISSAMBELED BY ZIONIST, KHAZARIAN, ISREALIS RIGHT NOW
I AM TELL ING YOU THE TRUTH NOT THE BULL SHIP ABOVE.