Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 1/1/18: HAPPY NEW YEAR, Trump's Inauguration Repla
Date: Monday January 01, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Jan. 1st: Happy New Year! - President Trump has started off the new year with fresh tweets slamming Pakistan for 'lying and deceit' after receiving billions in U.S. aid over the last 15 years. Kim Jong Un is determined to spoil the good cheer of the new year, saying the U.S. mainland is within striking range, and the nuclear launch button is sitting on his desk. On today's rebroadcast, we discuss how Trump has made good on many of his campaign promises since his inauguration, from tax cuts to pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
