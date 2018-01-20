This Shocking Footage Should Worry You! (2018-2019)
Any AI programmer can tell you that 'Sophia' can be made to respond in any way her programmers choose. Including an apparent display of 'consciousness'. This is a (moderately beautiful) anthropomorphic AI meant to engender empathy IN YOU! Would you think of 'her' the same way if the voice came out of a beige box?
