Debunking Blatant CNN Fake News Propaganda

The framing and manipulation employed by many of these current “news” networks is reminiscent of the worst yellow journalism and propaganda in human history. Stefan Molyneux looks at a CNN smear piece negatively framing James O’Keefe and President Donald Trump and exposes the manipulation and falsehood employed to taint the “news” story itself.
