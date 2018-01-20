Illuminati Today, Secret Societies & The Knights Templar with Leo Lyon Zegami
Leo is still at present Grand Master of the Ordo illuminatorum Universalis who are considered by many the good side of the Vatican illuminati and is an official association and Order now based in Florence (Italy) and are no longer associated since 2008, with the Montecarlo Lodge known also a the Masonic Executive Committee (MEC). In 2006, he started a small blog that quickly became popular on the web concerning his direct involvement with the New World Order and the Secret Societies commonly known as the “Illuminati” and with the help of his journalist friend Greg Szymanski who worked years before in Rome he was the first to expose the scandals that are now clearly evident in the Vatican hierarchy. In doing so, Zagami put his own life at risk and got accused of espionage in Norway after various popular interviews. Between 2009 and 2014 Zagami became also known as an author in Europe and in Japan where he published 12 books that sold over 60 thousand copies in Japan, two of which were co-written with Benjamin Fulford and another two co-written with Princess Kaouru Nakamaru based on a variety of subjects that go from history of the secret societies and the Vatican, to geo-political matters concerning the New World Order. He started publishing in Italy in 2012 with the release of a 1,500 page trilogy called “Le Confessioni di un illuminato” entering the charts of the best-selling books in this country with all three of these highly controversial masterpieces, and creating with the release of volume three in November 2012, a book dedicated to espionage, Knights Templars and Satanism in the Vatican what some say might have become one of the main reasons for the abdication of Pope Ratzinger due to is accurate documentation and revelations. THA Talks has continued to grow as a weekly/fortnightly produced podcast series of interviews indulging in topics generally considered marginal, strange, controversial, or esoteric and occult. Standing by the idea of creating a platform where people can share their views free of judgement. “Free thoughts and Open Minds” is more than a tagline; it’s the principle behind the project.
