The Central Banks Make Their Move, This Is How They Are Doing It
Since the great recession the economy has been pumped with stimulus,
manipulated government stats and propaganda from the Fed. The peoples
economy is struggling,retail is a disaster and the other stats were
manipulated to convince the public that the economy was doing well. The
central banks are now making their move to control the crypto market.
