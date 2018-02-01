BITCOIN IS A RUSSIAN CONSPIRACY - Dan Pena
I know from experience that the $50 Billion Dollar Man pulls no punches. But even I was shocked by how the Q&A of our Dan Pena movie premiere went down. Dan shares his views on Bitcoin and Crypto currencies, he explains that it possibly could be a Russian conspiracy. Until now only those who attended the exclusive event saw Dan offer to fight anyone in the room… ...brand climate change complete bullshit… ...and predict which countries Trump would soon bomb back to the stone age. And now our most explosive conversation ever is available in full. Watch the $50 Billion Dollar Man set London’s exclusive Curzon Mayfair ablaze as we discuss: What it really takes for YOU to succeed His hopes for ME! Why the banks prove climate change is BULLSHIT Why you should adopt a Dan Pena attitude to life What you can learn from his most successful ever student Klaus Kleinfeld His willingness to fight any two people in the room (at the age of 72) “Fuckerberg” type leaders Why London Real is better than Facebook Relating to psychopaths The REAL leadership spectrum Why he embraced social media in the end Why you should focus on the few not the many Why he created a Snowflake Test you should take Leave your comments down below for Dan Pena about this topic he just discussed.
