Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 1/2/18: News & Analysis, Steve Pieczenik, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Tuesday January 02, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Jan. 2nd: Trump in charge on Twitter! - Trump's tweets provoke media and international backlash as the President calls out Pakistan's abuse of America's aid. The public was also reminded on Obama giving money to the Iranian regime. In addition, Trump hints at jail for Huma Abedin for giving passwords to foreign agents! Also on the show, CNN's humiliating New Year party, Bannon unleashed, California's sanctuary hell, and so much more! Tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment