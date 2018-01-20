Yes, the blockchain is truly revolutionary. Yes, bitcoin is Tulipmania
2.0. Yes, cryptocurrency is a nail in the coffin of the bankster
parasites. Yes, digital currency is a tool of the totalitarian tyrants.
No, these statements are not contradictory. But don’t worry if you think
they are. You’re just a victim of "The Bitcoin Psyop."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment