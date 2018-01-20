Anonymous: "Highly Illegal Operation Was Conducted Against President Trump" #ReleaseTheMemo
Democrats have perpetuated this disorder as revenge for the passing of the Civil Rights Act. 91 democrats voted against the CRA, 3x as many as repubs. They felt they lost THEIR country, and creating this disorder is their revenge.
