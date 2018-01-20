Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 1/26/18: News, Trump DAVOS, Steven Seagal, Milo, Ted Malloch
Today On The Alex Jones Show January 26, 2018 Friday, Jan. 26th: Trump brings nationalism to Davos! - The President declares America is open for business and that, “America first does not mean America alone.” The MSM could only boo while broadcasting Trump's optimistic message. Also, international provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos joins the Infowars studio to provide his own analysis of today’s hottest stories. What's more, Davos insider and political commentator Ted Malloch breaks down Trump's victory in Switzerland. We'll take your calls on this global transmission. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment