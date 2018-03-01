Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Iran Erupts in All Out Street
War, 1963
Synopsis: The Iranian people aren’t giving up. They are willing to
fight for their freedom with only their fists and a few rocks.
This incredible video was taken on New Year’s Day, then smuggled out of
the country. It shows average people surrounding and attacking a group
of Revolutionary guards. They are the ones in the black helmets.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment