The Financial System Will Break, You Cannot Recover From A Fake Recovery
The retail crisis continues, it seems we are seeing a repeat of last year, Macy's is now closing 30 more stores after this holiday season, more stores on the way. Rents seem to be plunging in those cities where the real estate was artificially pumped up. The central bank is trapped, they cannot recover and economy that is completely fake. The entire system is ripping itself apart and the economy is about to come down.
Posted by Bob Chapman
