Watchdog calls for probe of Huma Abedin

 On the heels of the State Department’s release of 2,800 heavily redacted emails recovered by the FBI from Anthony Weiner’s laptop last year, conservative watchdog Judicial Watch is clamoring for an independent investigation of former top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. RT America’s Natasha Sweatte has the story.













