The Coming Anastrophe

In this age of economic and societal Armageddon, everyone is looking for
peace and stability: so why are so many agitating for violent
revolution? Join us this week on The Corbett Report as we take a page
from “It’s A Wonderful Life” to explore the possibility for peaceful,
community-based solutions to our problems and attempt to answer the
question: what is the opposite of catastrophe?
