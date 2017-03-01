Anonymous Christmas Message “Warning, You Are Being Distracted”
Anonymous has released a couple of interesting videos over the past couple of days, and we’ve written about them here and here. Last year, they released a message prior to Christmas that is still very relevant this year. It touches on a lot of important points that, judging by the views, obviously resonate with millions of people. It starts off: “Life as you know it is a lie, society is a cage, your jobs are voluntary slavery. The television you watch is designed to keep you incapable of critical thought and the very freedom and democracy your leaders claim to stand for is nothing but an illusion.” This is a sentiment CE has expressed in many of our articles. What exactly has the human experience become? From a young age we are told to go to school, get a job, and fit into society like everybody else. As we grow older, we lose our childlike innocence, experience depression, and question the meaning of life. We get used to this type of routine, to the point where we don’t even question it and, in some cases, it becomes so ingrained into us that anybody who speaks up about creating something new is completely vilified by society.
