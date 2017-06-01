Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Net Neutrality and open blockchains -- Bitcoin Q&A





 How does Net Neutrality impact Bitcoin and other open blockchains? How could we combat caps to certain services? Broadband providers currently operate in a licensed cartel environment, not a free market. Cryptocurrencies could change how we fund the infrastructure of the internet itself.







The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)