Net Neutrality and open blockchains -- Bitcoin Q&A
How does Net Neutrality impact Bitcoin and other open blockchains? How
could we combat caps to certain services? Broadband providers currently
operate in a licensed cartel environment, not a free market.
Cryptocurrencies could change how we fund the infrastructure of the
internet itself.
