How To Put Bitcoin & Other Cryptocurrencies Into An IRA with Gus Demos of Perpetual Assets
Jeff interviews returning guest, Gus Demos of Perpetual Assets. Topics include: getting cryptocurrencies into IRAs, using IRA funds to buy crypto, also available in Canada, Perpetual Assets change of focus as clients increasingly are interested in crypto, private key ownership, complicated but entirly possible to move funds between IRA and crypto, flat fee structure, self directed IRA's and diversification, mainstream bitcoin mocking, wise to only put a portion into crypto, suggested as 10%, get to know crypto before investing, crypto markets are highly volatile and not for everyone, educate yourself don't just dive in, gold and silver still one of the soundest investments going, , Perpetual Asset's long and joyous involvement with the TDV Summit and Anarchapulco.
