There Are Cracks In The Global Economy & It Will Only End One Way:Claudio Grass
the world central banks, working as a cartel, induce Wiemar Republic money printing over elected governments worldwide, under the guise of Ben's experiment, causing worldwide chaos in asset prices and no one bats an eyelid, so they can enslave our grandchildren in debt. They should bring back usury laws to stop this type of servitude. You have got to take your hat off to these Federal reverse criminals for trying it and, up to now, getting away with it. They have no shame or empathy whatsoever.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment