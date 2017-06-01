Could We Not We See This Coming?

Maybe because I am older. My phone is not important to me. My computer is. I no longer watch TV so my computer is my entertainment. I also find it annoying that people respond to my comments. I like to just say how I feel about something without someone saying anything.
info wars is a good example of fake news on fake news// what the pope means is ignorance is strength. and fake news is ignorance that gives you strength. however the lot might be too deep into the Orwellian world "war is peace ignorance is strength freedom is enslavement. as all these words above are related to fake news fake ideas and fake news on fake news. in other words you are too deep on an Orwellian realm ...!!!ReplyDelete
THIS TALK ON PORTABLE PHONES IS PROOF THAT MASS MARKETING WORKS. IT IS THE HOOLA HOOP OF OUR TIME. EVERYONE MUST HAVE ONE. PEOPLE FEEL LONELY AND THEY FEEL CONNECTED WHEN THEY HAVE THEIR ANTI-LONELY FONE. IT´S A PROBLEM OF EDUCATION TOO. THE WORST IS IN RESTAURANTS OR PUBLIC PLACES. BUT THESE COMPANIES HAVE SOLD THE PUBLIC THE IDEA THAT THEIR LIVES ARE INCOMPLETE WITHOUT THE LATEST WHIZ-BANG DEVICE TO TALK WITH SOMEONE, NOW WITH LITTLE PHOTOS ON THE SCREEN. WHAT ANOTHER DISILLUSION WHEN PEOPLE WAKE UP TO THE REALITY THAT THE CELL PHONE IS NO SUBSTITUTE FOR REALL CONVERSTATION, AND REAL THOUGHT, AND REAL MEDITATION.ReplyDelete
YOU ARE SELLING YOURSELVES SHORT. FIRST TURN OFF YOUR FUCKING TV AND THEN THE PHONES BECAUSE THE RFID CHIP IS COMING AND THEN YOU WILL REALLY BE SCREWED.