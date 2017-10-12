Financial Survival in the Civilization Clash

James Corbett joins Alfred Adask on the Financial Survival program every
other week to discuss politics, finance, economics and society. This
time they talk about Trump’s plan to move the American embassy in Israel
to Jerusalem and the next stage of the Clash of Civilizations; the move
to the exit of the US dollar; and what really underlies “the economy.”
