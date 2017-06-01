Everything the Govt Says is a Lie - Jeff Berwick on Silver Doctors

Jeff is interviewed by Elijah Johnson for Silver Doctors. Topics include: the fraudulent mainstream financial system, the dot com bubble, central banking, origins of TDV, the coming economic collapse, secret societies, a real education outside the system, benefits of travel, the great awakening, the lies of government, false flags and war, fixing your self, meditation and higher vibration, change the world by changing yourself, a TDV gold stock tip!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment