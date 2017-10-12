Something MAJOR Is Happening In The Holy City Of Jerusalem.
The Bible states that there will be those who say they are Jews, but are not Jews, but are the synagogue of satan. You guys really need to wake up. The majority of Jews in Israel and America are atheists. They do not follow the bible, but the Talmud, which is a satanic doctrine. Jesus would never come back for such a race of people who are of the Illuminati. The real Jews are a scattered race of people. Read Deuteronomy 28. America is Babylon the Great mentioned in Revelations. I hate to say this but America is going to be judged for its wicked freemasonry ways along with the fake Jews.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment