Can Bitcoin Become A World Reserve Currency? - Trace Mayer Explains
Trace Mayer joins us as Bitcoin cements its place in financial history, we look at the future of Bitcoin and the growing Blockchain sector. We also discuss the present solutions for high transaction fees and which Governments are embracing cryptocurrencies. TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW: 04:15 Bitcoin Futures markets attracting institutional money 07:55 Bitcoin is now recognised as an asset class 10:55 Is Bitcoin being used as a cash system? 17:15 The Bitcoin hard forks – what is the difference? 19:55 Governments embracing cryptocurrencies 23:15 High transaction fee solutions 25:35 How immutable is the Blockchain 27:55 Where to find out more from Trace
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment