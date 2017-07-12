FULL: President Donald Trump EXPLOSIVE Rally in Pensacola Florida 12/8/17 Trump Pensacola Speech
LIVE: President Donald Trump EXPLOSIVE Rally in Pensacola, Florida 12/8/17 Trump Pensacola Live Speech, FULL SPEECH Watch Live: Donald Trump Rally in Pensacola, Florida at the Donald Trump Speech, Event Campaign, Live event in Pensacola FL - Donald Trump Pensacola Speech, Florida Rally - Full Speech Watch Live: President Donald Trump Rally – Pensacola, Florida 12/8/17, Trump live Rally! President Donald Trump holds a “Make America Great Again” rally in Pensacola, Florida Friday evening. The rally is being held just across the border from Mobile, Alabama just four days before the U.S. Senate special election between Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is to be held. The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CST and gates will open at 4 p.m. The live stream is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Event Schedule Fri, December 08, 2017 Pensacola, Florida 07:00 pm (CST) Pensacola Bay Center 201 East Gregory Street Pensacola, FL 32502 Trump Schedule || Friday, December 8, 2017 11:30 am || Receives his daily intelligence briefing 12:30 pm || Has lunch with Vice President Mike Pence 1:30 pm || Meets with Secretary of Defense Mattis 4:35 pm || Departs White House 6:15 pm CT || Arrives Pensacola, Florida 7:00 pm CT || Participates in a Make America Great Again rally; Pensacola Bay Center 8:30 pm CT || Departs Pensacola 11:00 pm || Arrives West Palm Beach All times Eastern except as noted! Other News: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day commemoration ceremony Jerusalem Capital of Israel Senator Al Franken Resigns FBI Director Christopher Wray Testifies On President Trump Russia Investigation 12/7/2017, Christopher Wray Testimony
