Anonymous: Trump Refuses To Back CIA
On the inaugural day of the EU announcing their new EU ARMY several weeks ago, media interviewed a female EU spokes person. She said they were excited because the EU had been working on many plans over time leading up to this day, one of the plans being that the EU was very concerned about the security and safety of North Africa and all of Africa and it's people and now they could begin to "help" Africa.??!!!! IT ALL MAKES SENSE NOW AFTER SEEING THIS ANON POST.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment