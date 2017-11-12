Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Monday 12/11/17: News & Analysis, Sibel Edmonds, Aaron Klein
Date: Monday December 11, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Dec. 11th: Terror Attack in New York - A Bangladeshi national's ISIS-inspired attack on the Times Square subway station is botched, as the explosive detonates prematurely. We'll also look at the Alabama senate election set for Tuesday, where Democrat contender Doug Jones takes on embattled Republican Roy Moore, who has received President Trump's support. On today's show, National Security whistleblower Sibel Edmonds discusses the Gulen network's ties to globalist politicians. An Amazon Whistleblower also joins the show to break down slave-like work conditions at the online retail giant. And Breitbart editor Aaron Klein explains why Trump moving the American embassy to Jerusalem represents a campaign promise kept and could bring about lasting peace.
