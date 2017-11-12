Israeli-Iranian proxy war
Over the weekend, on the night between December 1st and 2nd, an unidentified aircraft fired five missiles at a military position that was undergoing renovations in the Damascus province in Syria. Two of the missiles were intercepted but the airstrike still caused substantial damage. Although Israel did not take responsibility for the airstrike, no one has any illusions about the identity of the warplanes that conducted the attack. Likewise, no one has misconceptions about the purpose of the Iranian base that was bombed. The sequence of events shows that the Israeli and Iranian rivalry is entering a new phase. The two are in fact waging a war by other means.
Posted by Bob Chapman
