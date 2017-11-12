It is getting ready to hit the fan

Betsy and Thomas discuss these topics: Where does Trump get his intel? Why is the U.S. Embassy moving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem? Failed impeachment process by House leaves Trump’s presidency stronger The criminal activities of Peter Strvok creates havoc and turmoil among Washington criminals
