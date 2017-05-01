Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

What Happened Before History? Human Origins





Humans. We have been around for a while now. When we think about our past we think about ancient civilizations, the pyramids, stuff like that. But this is only a tiny, tiny part of our history.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

1 comment:

  1. What? Cooking made food more nutritious.

    What a stupid statement, cooking created burnt carbon on meat and this was the beginning of carcegenous food. We are still cooking and this depleasts nutritional value,, and causes cancer.

    ReplyDelete

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)