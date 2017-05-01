The Rise of the Machines – Why Automation is Different this Time
The only reason we need jobs is because we need money to buy stuff. If automation comes to a point where we can produce things ridiculously cheap, would we still need to have jobs? My point is, the industrial revolution liberated a lot of minds to pursue art and other interesting things, what if the information revolution liberated us all just to enjoy life and do the things we are interested in just because we enjoy them? I know this may sound utopic right now, but that's probably how people thought about free time before the industrial revolution.
