SECRET NORTH KOREA 2017 - YOU WON'T BELIEVE WHAT IT'S LIKE

I smuggled this footage from inside North Korea, so you can see what it's like in the DPRK today.
Incredible documentary. From what you've shown me here North Korea seems
like some kind of insane amalgamation of Nazi Germany, feudal China,
George Orwell's '1984' and The Truman Show. Those who aren't starving to
death have to live out a never-ending pantomime in fear of imprisonment
or execution. Robotically 'programmed' from childhood these poor people
have no idea that they are literally slaves of a dictatorial,
ultimately doomed and globally reviled regime. Thankyou for risking so
much and posting this.
