Watch This BEFORE You Buy Bitcoin!

Before you buy Bitcoin, it is important that you understand what options you have available to you. I wanted to do a video talking about the Grayscale Bitcoin Investment Trust, or GBTC. This fund allows you to invest in Bitcoin like a stock, by investing in a fund that owns Bitcoin. The issue with this fund is these Bitcoins are priced at an insane mark up, not to mention that 2% fee. If you are going to buy Bitcoin, I would highly recommend buying it via direct ownership using a site like Coinbase. This fund is a complete waste of money and in my opinion it is the worst way to get exposure to Bitcoin.
