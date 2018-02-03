These Are the Events That Will Happen Before 2050

A lot of these are just depressing. No ice in the arctic, half the
amazon is gone, starting to drill and mine in Antarctica, the total
population of the world is over 9 billion with far too many of those
people not being able to get clean drinking water... As much as I adore
the concept of space exploration, why should we go to another planet
when this one we have right now is so messed up and only going to get
worse in many ways?
