Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

These Are the Events That Will Happen Before 2050







 A lot of these are just depressing. No ice in the arctic, half the amazon is gone, starting to drill and mine in Antarctica, the total population of the world is over 9 billion with far too many of those people not being able to get clean drinking water... As much as I adore the concept of space exploration, why should we go to another planet when this one we have right now is so messed up and only going to get worse in many ways?








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)