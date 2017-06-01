Prepare Yourself Your Way Of Life In The US Is About To Change : Phil Sloan
The end of an empire is never switched to the new system in a weeks time, nor has it ever in the history humans happened that way. Half the world wants one thing and the other half wants a completely different thing. I said 5 years ago this would come to a head in 2019 and so far I'm sticking with 2019. After the Chinese new year in 2018 we'll start to see the east use of Gold for trade then it will get interesting for the west.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Phil Sloan
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment