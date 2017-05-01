Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump's Twitter Account DELETED!


President Trump's Twitter account was deleted on Thursday, along with all of his tweets and followers.
Donald J. Trump‏Verified tweeted @realDonaldTrump : "My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact."










