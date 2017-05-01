Astonishing Sophia Live Interaction at Web Summit | Humanoid robot
Boston Dynamics is an engineering and robotics design company that is best known for the development of BigDog, a quadruped robot designed for the U.S. military with funding from Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Sophia has 62 different facial and neck mechanisms to create the natural-looking movement under her patented silicon skin. Sophia is an evolving genius machine. Her incredible human likeness, expressiveness, and remarkable story as an awakening robot Over time, her increasing intelligence and remarkable story will enchant the world and connect with people regardless of age, gender, and culture in future.
Posted by Bob Chapman
