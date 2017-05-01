Biometric National ID Cards Exposed - Maldives Government Launches The Beast System

The Maldives government is the first to introduce a single ID card that combines the functions of a passport, national ID card, driver’s license, a health and insurance card not to mention it can also be used to make payments. Leading the way in the field of biometric identification is a company called Dermalog which is now fast tracking the agenda for a new world order operating under the control of a global government. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down who this company is and what they're all about while also providing analysis on the Maldives government's initiative to launch an all encompassing National everything card!
