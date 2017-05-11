What is the secret agenda of high level Freemasonry? Listen to this excerpt from our Red Ice Radio program with Christopher Knight from July 2011 for a fascinating and disturbing insight.
Christopher became a Freemason in 1976. Today he believes there is a Masonic agenda, yet another group is pulling the strings. We talk about the founding of America as the Masonic experiment and Washington, DC as Zion and the Pentagon as the Stonehenge of USA, designed according to ancient megalithic measurements. Maryland and Virginia flank DC as goddess worship is an important part of Freemasonry. Chris will also discuss the Masonic belief about The New Jerusalem and Yahweh coming back to rule the Earth.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment