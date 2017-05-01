MEET THE ELITE FATHER OF MAINSTREAM MEDIA, SKULL AND BONES MEMBER HENRY LUCE
Henry Luce could be titled the “father of mainstream media.” He was referred to as “the most influential private citizen in America of his day.” The person behind Life, Fortune, and Time magazines, his cooperation with the powers of his day perfectly demonstrate what “the elite” is, and how power works today. His influence, connection to American industrialists, and membership in the secret society Skull and Bones at Yale University make him a relevant character to learn about. Luce’s Time magazine was founded in the mid-1920s with the help of money from J.P. Morgan figures, Rockefeller’s Standard Oil associates, and other influential individuals and entities. It seems his career was seeded by the “robber barons.” Henry Luce married with two separate ceremonies: one regular wedding, and one “Skull and Bones wedding.” He married Lila Ross Hotz, who belonged to a wealthy Chicago family similar to the McCormick family that connected Luce to power.
