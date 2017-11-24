Coast To Coast AM - November 24, 2017 Cryptocurrency & Enclosed Earth Theory
Coast To Coast AM - November 24, 2017 Cryptocurrency & Enclosed Earth Theory In the first half, former rocket scientist with NASA, and the "Godfather of Bitshares," Stan Larimer joined Connie Willis to discuss why he believes the future of money is in the world of crypto currency and the blockchain. In part two, Mark K. Sargent discussed his breakthrough work on the Enclosed Earth Theory. He outlined a long list of visible physical clues that point to the idea that Earth is actually a ‘’Truman Show’’ type enclosed system stretching thousands of miles wide. Sargent said he began with an interest in conspiracies after seeing the movie JFK in the early 1990s, but eventually suffered from what he referred to as "conspiracy boredom." After seeing an online video of air routes across Antarctica, he began to question the concept of the Earth as a globe.
