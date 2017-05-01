Watch Vladimir Putin Expose The Illuminati (Illuminati Exposed) (2017)
Putin is most likely a puppet as well, even though he may "expose" the elites, similar to how trump is, despite talking against the elites every now and again. Putin is very similar to how Hitler was a puppet of the elites.
Putin is still KGB. Once KGB always KGB. There is a power struggle going on with the elites.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
WELCOME TO THE GREAT BROTHERHOOD. cal+2347082405418ReplyDelete
Do you want to be a member of Illuminati as a brotherhood that will make you rich and famous in the world and have power to control people in the high place in the worldwide .Are you a business man or woman,artist, political, musician, student, do you want to be rich, famous, powerful in life, join the Illuminati brotherhood cult today and get instant rich sum of. 2 million dollars in a week, and a free home.any where you choose to live in this world and also get 1,000,000 U.S dollars monthly as a salary %u2026
BENEFITS GIVEN TO NEW MEMBERS WHO JOIN ILLUMINATI.
1. A Cash Reward of USD $500,000 USD
2. A New Sleek Dream CAR valued at USD $300,000 USD
3.A Dream House bought in the country of your own choice
4. One Month holiday (fully paid) to your dream tourist destination.
5.One year Golf Membership package
6.A V.I.P treatment in all Airports in the World 7.A total Lifestyle change 8.Access to Bohemian Grove
9.Monthly payment of $1,000,000 USD into your bank account every month as a member
10.One Month booked Appointment with Top 5 world Leaders and Top 5 Celebrities in the World.
If you are interested of joining us in the great brotherhood illuminati satanic hand symbol contact us no +2347082405418 OR on our Email via illuminatitoworldnation@gmail.com