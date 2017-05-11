GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE
Your window of opportunity to take Jesus up on his offer of Salvation draws to a close. And after that door closes it will be to late to save yourself. So I beg you to take advantage of Jesus sacrifice he made for YOU, he died for YOUR sins so all you have to do is humble yourself and repent and accept God's grace and plan of salvation. Believe in Jesus the Only Begotten Son of God who died for your sins and arose on the third day and who will come again. The Holy Spirit revealed to me the message word for word: 'AS MUCH AS I LOVE YOU, I AM ABOUT TO CUT YOU OFF'. Do you know what that means? It means that AFTER the Rapture you will endure the Tribulation weather you want to or not, weather you believe in the Tribulation or not YOU WILL BE IN IT!!! I beg you before it's to late to humble yourselves and repent of all sin and read your King James Bible. TIME IS OH SO SHORT, Tick-Tock - Tick - Tock, (DO NOT BE LEFT BEHIND) (You have a question for me: "Will the water turn to blood?") (The Answer is: 'YES the water will turn blood red'...)
Posted by Bob Chapman
WHAT DO I CARE ABOUT THE 4 BLOOD MOONS HAPPINING ON THE JEWISH FEAST DAYS? I AM NOT A JEW, AND NEITHER WAS JESUS CHRIST. CHRIST SAID THAT THE JEWS WERE THE SONS OF SATAN AND NOT OF ABRAHAM.ReplyDelete
THE JEWS ARE NOT GOD´S CHOSEN PEOPLE UNLESS HE WANTS TO SEE MAN FIGHTING OVER MONEY, GOLD, LAND,OIL, NUCLEAR POWER, AND MATERIALISM, VITUAL SLAVES POSING AS EMPLOYEES IN CHINA FOR JEWISH OWNERS FROM USA AND UK.