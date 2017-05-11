Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Sun. 11/5/17: Texas Church, Donna Brazile, Seth Rich, DNC, Hillary
Date: Sunday November 05, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Nov. 5th: Trump: DNC Head Feared For Her Life - Donna Brazile has revealed that she was terrified about being murdered like Seth Rich in her bombshell book. We'll talk about how this spells the end of the Democratic Party as we know it. Also, Saudi Arabian King Salman has arrested dozens of royalty and cabinet members tied to the Bush and Clinton crime family. We’ll discuss what this means for the globalists’ plan. We'll also take your calls on this worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
