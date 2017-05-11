Linda Moulton Howe Aliens Watch us From a Base Inside the Moon
Linda Moulton Howe digs deep into the history of alien visitation to gain a clearer view of who the five species of aliens are, where the come from, and who made whom. These detailed disclosures tell us how long the Ebens have been on earth and the extent of their genetic control over humanity and other alien beings from a base inside the moon. Linda explains that additional leaked documents further elaborate on the U.S. government’s involvement with extraterrestrial civilizations, from communication to testing of UFOs and how information is transferred between clandestine organizations. Linda Howe explains how aliens have been in control of Earth and humanity for a long time, and are presently also involved in the creation of a humanoid hybrid race intended to be placed on Earth for a new kind of control of humanity in the near future. You can find more information about this in my other articles. They are all very secretive about what they are doing and what their plans are. Control of humanity is not a superficial undertaking but a very well planned, very extensive and effective program. .
