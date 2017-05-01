Dr Pieczenik Explains What's Going on in Israel, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon
Steve knew what was going on back decades ago, but not so sure that he knows exactly what is current and the 5D game Trump is working. There are now 33 sealed indictments, so maybe Sessions has been quietly rounding up the swamp behind the scenes. We shall see.
The Saudi's already announced yesterday or a few days ago that citizens need to leave Lebanon so this is true here In addition, I've also heard that John McCain is involved in bringing the Saudi/Sunni vs. Shiites Civil War into America and Vegas was the first wave of this. McCain did take a trip a few months ago that was unannounced and undocumented, uncovered which included going to Syria, Saudi Arabia. Kind of makes you think this is all true given McCain's working against Americans time and again.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Dr Pieczenik
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment