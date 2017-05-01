Trump Era: Saudi Purge Signals Death Of Bush/Clinton Globalism
Nothing has changed or will change, except the real Clinton/Bush Israel First Neocon agenda has only become more potent and deadly under Trump. We are now strongly aligned with Israel and Saudi Arabia to continue damnable endless wars in the middle east.
