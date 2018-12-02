Saudi Arabia, Kuwait urge citizens to leave Lebanon

Saudi Arabia has called on its citizens to immediately leave Lebanon amid a political standoff between Riyadh and Beirut over Sa’ad Hariri’s resignation as Lebanese Prime Minister. In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s Embassy in Beirut also ordered all Saudis not to travel to Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry has demanded its citizens leave Lebanon immediately. The UAE and Bahrain have also issued a similar warning. This, after the resigned Lebanese premier’s Future Movement said why Hariri’s return to Lebanon is necessary.
