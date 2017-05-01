The Event Is Coming Soon - DAVID WILCOCK EXPLAINS THE RULES OF THE ILLUMINATI & HOW THEY OPERATE
At
times it’s laughed at, at times it’s taken very seriously and now, the
term “Illuminati” has gained such a large amount of attention and
popularity that it begs a deeper exploration by those not even in the
‘conspiracy realm’ but who are simply curious and seeking truth.
There
is certainly a great deal of disinformation, propaganda and distraction
when it comes to the Illuminati and other ‘conspiracy theories.’ With
certain alternative news websites out there continuously publishing fake
or misleading stories, it can sometimes take away from the truth other
outlets are working to bring forth credibly. Thus, making sense of
what’s actually going on can be difficult at times, especially when the
mainstream tosses those who ask these questions in the category of
“looney’s.”
In reality, fingers are often pointed towards
Hollywood movie stars, music artists and entertainers who are seen
throwing up specific hand signs or music videos constantly containing
significant ancient art/symbolism. And although these stars are not the
Illuminati themselves, they are tools for them, and their use of the
cabals symbolism is to popularize or normalize the religion that this
group follows.
